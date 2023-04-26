Northampton’s Coronation Community Festival line up announced...and it's going to be a cracker!

The free event, organised by Northampton Town Council, in partnership with the Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, West Northamptonshire Council, The Performing Room, 78 Derngate, John Franklins and V and B, will kick off a weekend of celebrations to mark the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

Residents are invited to come together with friends and family to enjoy stage performances, with Northampton-born music star Billy Lockett playing a headline set as part of his current UK tour, alongside roaming street entertainers, children’s arts and craft activities, street food vendors and much more.

Live coverage of the coronation events taking place in London will also be broadcast throughout the day on a big screen on Guildhall Road, with an indoor screen and café available in Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

Town centre streets will be decorated with Union Jack bunting ahead of the Community Festival

Councillor Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Service Committee, said: “We are really excited to be joining towns and cities around the country to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, by hosting a Community Festival in the heart of our town on Saturday 6th May on Guildhall Road.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for the local community and partners to come together and be a part of history, while enjoying a diverse and entertaining programme of performances. There will be so much going on throughout the day, so we really hope that people can come and join us.”

Mark Mullen, Operations Manager at Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “The Coronation is a once-in-a-generation occasion where Northampton can come together to mark a moment in history. We’re looking forward to seeing the town centre packed with people enjoying the day with friends and family.”

Activities will start at 10am, with the Performing Room Music Studios opening their doors for ‘Have a Go’ music sessions and a Kids Coronation Trail in Northampton Museum and Art Gallery. Craft workshops including face painting and Coronation themed activities from Zoomania, wildflower seed ball and bird feeder making from The Wild Tribe and Coronation themed canvas painting and community colouring wall from Lemonpop Workshops will also continue throughout the day.

Main Stage performances will kick off at 12pm, with the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Dennis Meredith and the Old Savoy Jazz Band opening the stage, alongside host Chris Gregg from Revolution Radio broadcasting live from the event.

A wide variety of local musicians and dancers will perform until 4pm, including Billy Lockett, Born to Perform, the Bharatnatyam School, African Drummers, Polish School Dancers, Similar Jones, Albanian Dance Group, the Bespoke Ballroom Dance and Drama Academy and Dexterity Dance.

Off the stage, traditional folklore performers will entertain the crowds with music, Maypole dancing, Morris dancing and re-enactment, along with the Northampton Transport Heritage vintage bus, which will be parked at the top of Guildhall Road, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Local businesses and street stalls will also be at the ready to serve up a delicious offering of Coronation themed food and drink, from Great British Cheeseboards and Coronation-themed cocktails at John Franklins, to cream teas and ‘buffets in a box’ (pre-order only) at The Eccentric Englishman, while V and B will host Santina’s wood-fired pizza van and English wine tasting sessions, with a DJ from 3pm. 78 Derngate, the former home of Art Nouveau architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh will also be open to visitors on the day.

The weekend of celebrations will continue at the Coronation Big Lunch and Afterparty at Delaprè Abbey on the Sunday, 7th May from 12pm - 10:30pm and people are encouraged to participate in local volunteering opportunities for the Coronation Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday.