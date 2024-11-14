Northampton’s Christmas Lights Switch On returns to the Market Square next Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton’s annual Christmas Light Switch On is set to take place at the Market Square next Saturday, 23rd November, between 12 – 6pm, beginning the countdown to the most magical time of the year.

Northampton Town Council will host a stocking-stuffed line-up of festive fun for all the family, with live stage performances, local produce, gift and community stalls, Christmas-themed workshops, a festive bar and food, plus entertainment and activities including a family Silent Disco.

Visitors can enjoy a free afternoon of entertainment from midday, presented by BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith, featuring children’s entertainers, music from The Nene Valley Community Band, Northampton Male Voice Choir and The Starlight Sisters, along with performances from Born to Perform, the Royal Theatre’s Christmas Show ‘The Jolly Postman’ and a troop of very cheeky breakdancing elves.

A glittering cast of Panto Stars from the Royal & Derngate and The Deco Theatre, including Cbeebies’ favourite Andy Day, Britain’s Got Talent’s Ashley with Sully the dog, plus TV actors Chris Wills and Colin Ridgewell, will be joined onstage by Santa, the Mayor of Northampton and special guests ahead of the big switch on at 5pm.

Panto stars will join the Northampton Christmas Lights Switch On

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We’re looking forward to hosting the annual Northampton Christmas Lights Switch On at the newly refurbished Market Square and have a full day of festive activities and entertainment planned for everyone to enjoy.

“The switch on will illuminate the large spruce trees on the Market Square, All Saints’ Piazza, Guildhall Square, Abington Square and Becket’s Park. The town council has also invested in new Christmas lighting for the town centre and Wellingborough Road this year. We hope residents and visitors enjoy the festive atmosphere as we continue to improve and evolve the lighting over the next couple of years.”

“The town council is pleased to be working with West Northamptonshire Council and the Northampton Town BID on elements of the Christmas programme and we’re excited about our second ‘Christmas in Becket’s Park’ event, set to take place on Saturday 7th December.”

No Christmas would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus and families can meet the jolly man himself in his Grosvenor Centre Grotto, which launches alongside the switch-on event on 23rd November. The grotto opens between 10.30am - 4pm every Saturday and Sunday in December prior to Christmas Day, and on Monday 23rd December.

The Grotto is organised by the Northampton Town Centre BID and part funded by Northampton Town Council. Book tickets at the BIDs website: www.discovernorthampton.co.uk/christmas/santas-grotto/

More Christmas cheer awaits on Saturday, 7th December when the town council transforms Becket’s Park into a Winter Wonderland for the day, with a Christmas bandstand, stalls, ice rink, Silent Disco, horse and carriage rides, a festive bar and much more. Entry is free, but charges will apply for food, drink, stall produce, funfair rides and face painting.

For more information about the Switch On and Christmas in Becket’s Park events, please visit Northampton Town Council’s website or social media channels:

Facebook: @NorthamptonTC Instagram: @northampton_tc