Excitement is building as Northampton prepares for one of its most colourful community events of the year – the Duck Race at Victoria Park this Friday

The event promises a day of laughter, family fun, and community spirit, with hundreds of ducks set to take to the water. But beyond the spectacle, the Duck Race carries an important purpose: raising funds to buy the Doddridge Centre building, ensuring it remains a vital hub for the town.

More Than Just a Centre

For Northampton, the Doddridge Centre has been more than just a community space – it has been a lifeline. The team works tirelessly not only to support local people but also to represent the community, standing up for their rights and helping those who have fallen through the cracks.

Doddridge Centre Duvk Race

From toddler groups and senior lunches, to fitness classes and one-to-one support sessions, the Centre is at the heart of daily life for many. It is also home to a much-loved community library, run by well-known author Shelley Knight, who, through her own charity Sendsational Families, leads wellbeing sessions to support families across Northampton.

Fun for All the Family

Friday’s Duck Race will bring the community together like never before. Ducks can be collected on the day, and the race itself promises plenty of laughter as spectators cheer their ducks along the water.

Down at Victoria Park, there will be lots of free activities for children and families, while the Doddridge Centre will host a variety of stalls and free craft sessions. Refreshments and fresh cooked food will be available throughout courtesy of Patty Flippers , and to make things easy, signs will be posted from the Doddridge Centre to Victoria Park to guide visitors to the race. Everyone is welcome to collect a free treasure hunt map from the centre to help guide them to the race, spotting some hidden ducks along the way.

Paula, Sarah and Rachel during the three peaks challenge

Northampton’s Biggest Race

Organisers say this will be Northampton’s biggest race of the year and hope it becomes a fun annual tradition for the town.

“This is about more than just watching the ducks,” said one of the organisers. “It’s about celebrating the community, supporting each other, and securing a place that so many people rely on. The Doddridge Centre stands for everyone – young and old, families and individuals – and by coming together on Friday, we can help protect its future.”

Event Details

Activities within the centre

When: Friday 22nd AUGUST 2025

Where: Duck Race at Victoria Park, with stalls and free crafts at the Doddridge Centre - 109 St James Road, NN5 5LD.

So, gather your family, pick up a duck, and join Northampton’s biggest race of the year. Together, let’s make this event not only a day to remember – but a tradition that lasts for years to come.

Buy tickets here: https://www.doddridgecentre.org.uk/event/doddridge-centre-duck-race-2025/