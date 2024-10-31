Northampton's Annual Fireworks Spectacular returns to the Racecourse this Saturday

Northampton’s largest, free fireworks display returns to the Racecourse this Saturday, 2nd November, with live stage performances from 4pm and a spectacular pyro-musical fireworks finale at 6pm.

The Fireworks Spectacular, organised by Northampton Town Council and hosted by BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith, is set to be a dazzling evening of entertainment for all the family, with popular local covers band White Room on stage at 4.30 pm, followed by the Live Performers, who will wow crowds with their daring ‘Fire and Pyro Show’ at 5.40 pm.

Visitors can also enjoy a fun fair with a selection of rides, face painting and a catering village, offering a range of hot food and drinks. Please note that charges apply and will be advertised at the event.

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Council's Community Services Committee, said: "The annual fireworks spectacular is a beloved tradition in our community, and we are excited to bring new elements each year.

Spectacular fireworks at Northampton's Racecourse.

“It's a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together and mark this annual event and best of all, entry is free. We can't wait to see everyone there!

“We would also like to thank our sponsors, Maintenance Services Electrical Ltd, for helping to light up Northampton's annual fireworks spectacular!"

A special highlight, ‘The Northamptonshire Gunpowder Plot Story’, will play on big screens throughout the evening, telling the tale of how history's most infamous attempt to bring down the Houses of Parliament has links to the county and resulted in Guy Fawkes Night.

The short film, to be screened at 4.15 pm and 5.30 pm, was specially commissioned by Northampton Town Council and produced by the Northampton Film Festival with local actors, artists and locations featured.

Parking, access and safety information

Residents and visitors are encouraged to walk or use public transport where possible, to minimise congestion and disruption to the local area, and be mindful of any local roadworks.

There will be no on-site parking due to ground conditions on the Racecourse at this time of year, but the Mayorhold and St Michael’s multi-storey carparks are within walking distance.

The Racecourse Pavilion carpark off East Park Parade will be designated for Blue Badge parking for the duration of the event and closed to the general public.

The main pedestrian entrance for the event will also be at the Pavilion side of the Racecourse, along with the catering village, toilets, lost property and welfare facilities. Please note that sections and pathways of the Racecourse, including the Trinity Avenue pathway, will be closed off to the public to allow for set up and to ensure spectator safety from 8am on Saturday, 2nd November, until the following day.

To ensure everyone enjoys the event safely, please leave sparklers at home.

For further information, please check Northampton Town Council’s Facebook, Instagram or website: https://www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/fireworks