Northampton's 2nd Youth Empowerment Event by Stunited.org ignites young minds, fostering inspiration
The event, which garnered overwhelming attendance and enthusiasm, aimed to inspire and equip young individuals, especially local and international students embarking on employment, internships, and placements in local businesses. With a lineup of esteemed guest speakers from diverse sectors, including finance, academia, and entrepreneurship, the event was nothing short of extraordinary. Mr. Vivek Agarwal, Senior Vice President at Citi Bank, London, captivated the audience with insights into the transformative impact of AI and networking on the finance sector, shedding light on unprecedented opportunities for young graduates in today's dynamic job market.
Mr. Helal Hasan, Employer Engagement Officer at the University of East London, shared his inspiring success story, emphasizing the pivotal role of networking and personal branding, particularly for international students navigating cross-cultural challenges. Dr. Janet Midega, Big Data Research Lead and former researcher at Oxford University delved into the paramount importance of data in shaping future job markets, with a special focus on the burgeoning fields of biology and life sciences.
Mr. Garrick Hurter, Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, unveiled a world of entrepreneurial opportunities for aspiring young minds, outlining the comprehensive support available for startup founders at the inception of their ventures. Adding to the stellar lineup, Mr. Imran A Chowdhury, Founder of Cohesive Society and recipient of the British Empire Medal as well as local councilor, delivered a rousing address on entrepreneurial challenges, advocating for social enterprise as a transformative solution for international students entering the job market.
In the presence of gorgeous Dawn Davidson from the University of Northampton, Office of Placements and Work-based Learning. The event witnessed an unprecedented turnout of over 100 enthusiastic students, many of whom were honored with awards and certifications for their outstanding contributions during employment, internships, and job skills training in various business environments. It served as a beacon of inspiration, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of learning, goal setting, and mentorship, while igniting the flames of passion and purpose in the hearts of young attendees.
Founder & CEO of Stunited, Mr. Manash Mukherjee, underscored the paramount importance of personal branding, networking, and collaborative efforts in driving meaningful societal change, aligning with the core mission of Stunited as a transformative social media platform.
Managed with meticulous care and dedication by Co-founder & CFO Snejuti Mukherjee and her dedicated team, the event showcased the immense potential of Stunited.org as a catalyst for positive change, empowering young minds to chart their course toward success and contributing to the vibrant tapestry of Great Britain's growth and prosperity.