Northampton’s 25th Diwali Festival of Lights set to sparkle this October

Northampton’s annual Diwali Festival of Lights is set to take place on Saturday 18th October at the Market Square, with cultural stalls, food and entertainment from 10am, followed by a magical light parade at 6pm.

This much-loved community festival, organised by Northampton Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation and supported by Northampton Town Council, West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town Centre BID is now in its 25th year.

Visitors can enjoy cultural experiences such as henna painting and saree dressing, while browsing various community stalls and enjoying Indian food and drink on the Market Square from 10am. The packed stage programme, which runs from 12pm until 8pm, includes a variety of community performances, along with presentations and speeches from local dignitaries.

Cllr Keith Holland Delamere, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We are proud to support the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation with this significant and popular festival, which is returning for its 25th year in the town.

Magical giant puppets at the Northampton Diwali parade - Stu Vincent Photography

“We would encourage everyone to come and join the Diwali celebrations and witness the spectacular parade. There will be activities throughout the day, and people can really immerse themselves in this wonderful cultural experience.”

The enchanting light parade will begin at 6pm at the Fish Street junction of Dychurch Lane, with school children and community groups joining large-scale puppets including Harminder the elephant and Shanti the giant bird, operated by outdoor arts specialists Rost Productions Ltd.

It will continue onto The Ridings and follow a route down St Giles’ Terrace, pausing outside St Giles’ Church to receive the Diwali light. It will then move along St Giles’ Street onto St Giles’ Square, stopping at the Guildhall to receive a second Diwali light.

The parade will then resume with the walking participants going down George Row and pausing in front of All Saints’ Church to receive a final Diwali light. The large puppets and floats will route up Wood Hill and the whole parade returns to the Market Square at 7pm to complete the 25th anniversary celebrations with a fantastic finale.

Neelam Aggarwal-Singh, Chair of the Northampton IHWO said: “This is a particularly special festival for us as we celebrate 25 years of marking Diwali in Northampton. The event has grown every year from humble beginnings, to become a vibrant and inclusive community celebration with so many different groups, partners and individuals involved.

“The IHWO is grateful for all the partners who have supported this festival and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Market Square for a full day of festivities and entertainment.”

The festival is also supported by Inspiration Arts, Rost Productions Ltd, Inspiration FM, the University of Northampton, Northampton College and Grosvenor Shopping Centre, with additional grant funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Cllr Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "The 25th Diwali Festival of Lights in Northampton is a vibrant celebration that brings our communities together. This milestone year is a testament to the dedication of its organisers and the enthusiasm of local residents who make it such a special occasion. We’re proud to support this brilliant event and look forward to celebrating with our communities."

In India, Diwali is one of the most important festival of the year, representing the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and wisdom over ignorance. Traditionally it spans five days of celebrations, with the third day marking the main event. Prayers are offered to gods and goddesses, sweet offerings are placed before the deities and homes are illuminated with small clay lamps, to attract blessings and invite prosperity for the year ahead.

For more information about the event, follow Northampton Town Council on Facebook or Instagram or visit: www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/diwali