Northampton Wicked fans invited to special Sing-Along screenings at Vue this Boxing Day

After becoming one of the most ‘popular’ big screen releases of 2024, Vue is excited to announce that an extra special sing-along version of Wicked is heading to the big screen this Boxing Day.

Based on the award-winning musical by Stephen Schwartz and now nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, Wicked tells the untold story of the wonderful land of Oz, exploring the unlikely friendship forged between green witch Elphaba and the popular Glinda.

Starring Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and pop star Ariana Grande as Glinda, fans will now be able to join in as the lyrics appear onscreen to their favourite tunes such as Popular and Defying Gravity, along with fellow Ozians.

Wicked fans can head to Vue this Boxing Day to screen the special sing-along version

To add to this musical spectacle, ahead of this special sing-along version of Wicked, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have recorded a special vocal warm-up video, to get fans all set to join in with all of their favourite tunes.

Scott Norgate, General Manager at Vue in Northampton, said: “Wicked has simply enchanted audiences since it launched in November, so we’re thrilled to be able to provide this spell-binding new way for fans to enjoy one of the biggest releases of the year.

“With tickets now on sale, we’re thrilled to invite Ozians and film fans alike to join in with every musical note and magical moment, all from the luxury of our comfortable leather seating and incredible surround sound.

“Of course, those looking to simply enjoy Wicked for the first time or once again, without singing along, we are still screening standard showings of the film for you to enjoy.”

Tickets cost from £5.99 when booked online.