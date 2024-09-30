Northampton Unitarians Meeting House opens its doors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another lovely day celebrating the Macmillan Coffee Morning on Wednesday, 25th September. Now planning ahead for the Christmas craft Fair.

Right in the centre of town the community space that is held by Northampton Unitarians has been growing its audience. Community is key and this space is important for engaging individuals, finding out what they want to get involved with is half the battle.

With the Macmillan event going well, the group is now looking forward as they organise the Christmas craft Fair.

It was an informal chat after a Sunday service that pulled together ideas for this. We were looking at what would be a mind, body & spirit event but when it came to dates decided it is better organised for spring.

Then John said we should do something before Christmas and we had the notion this could be it. The Christmas fair is on Saturday, 7th December. It has been easy to get enough stalls together through the group here knowing enough people.

There is already a monthly craft group running on the last Wednesday of each month 2pm to 4pm and on October 30th the space is open for labyrinth walks at 5pm as well. Walking a labyrinth is a different way to concentrate, while following the path to the centre.

The Unitarians Meeting House is at St Katherines Terrace NN1 2AX.

It's a space for all faiths and one of the few that is licenced to hold same sex weddings, but is also happy to hear from people who would like the space for baby naming ceremonies, funerals, memorials and other functions. One off or weekly /monthly groups.

The next Sunday services are on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month, 11am start. All welcome.

Contact details and more information on the website at www.northamptonunitarians.org.uk