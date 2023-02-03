Northampton Town Council’s climate change forum’s installations in town centre

The first installation in the Grosvenor Centre is located in the community space next to the lifts and stairs to the carparks. The display outlines some of the key projects the forum is working on such as:

• Every Journey Matters – this aims to encourage town residents to reduce emissions from traffic by choosing to cycle or walk short journeys rather than drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Air Quality – invisible air pollution is causing illness and, in some cases, early death. Improved monitoring and communicating information can help residents to make choices about how and where they travel in the town.

The display in the Grosvenor Centre with members of the Climate Change Forum and Mia Joyce, Ava Joyce who instigated and planned the Northampton Global Strike Day climate crisis marches in 2019.

• Greening the Town- Increasing biodiversity in the town centre by dedicating areas for sustainable plants and flowers will help insect pollinators, such as bees.

• Climate Change Grants - Applications are welcome from community organisations and resident groups in the area of Northampton Town Council who have a project which aims to reduce emissions, increase biodiversity, or reduce waste.

Visitors are encouraged to join the climate change conversation by scanning the QR code on the interactive world and making their own planet pledge.

Northampton Town Councillor Jane Birch said: ‘The Town Council strives to enable our communities, residents and businesses to work together to make Northampton a cleaner, greener and healthier place to live and work.We hope that school and community groups will visit the installations and benefit from the information available’’.

The second installation is the first sustainable planter of the ‘Greening the Town’ project which was planted on Abington Street by the junction of St Giles Terrace. The planter showcases examples of plants that can be grown all year round, creating a display, as well as providing shelter and food for soil organisms, insects and birds.

Local business St Giles Music Shop have kindly agreed to care for this planter. The plan is to create further ‘green spots’ with planters throughout the town centre. If your business or organisation would be interested in supporting a planter, please contact Northampton Town Council on [email protected] to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Town Councillor Andrew Stevens, who chairs the Climate Change Forum, commented: "The Climate Change Forum would like to encourage local residents to engage with us. You can do this by becoming a community volunteer on the Forum, or if you are part of a local community group, you could apply for a Climate Change Grant’