Northampton Town Council climate change forum's sustainable planter as part of 'Greening the Town project'

Northampton Town Council’s Climate Change Forum will be planting the first ‘sustainable planter’ as part of its ‘Greening the Town project’ on Friday 27th January at 2pm.

The Climate Change Forum was initiated by Northampton Town Council, in an attempt to combat the impacts of climate change. It is made up of councillor and community volunteer members. The ‘Greening the Town’ project aims to increase biodiversity in the town centre by dedicating areas for sustainable plants and flowers.

Northampton Town Council provides Northampton in Bloom, which brings colour to the town each summer. One of the main objectives of Bloom is to make planting more sustainable and supportive of biodiversity. Therefore, planters with perennial plants will be placed in the town centre, which will create a year-round display as well as providing shelter and food for soil organisms, insects and birds.

The planter showcases examples of plants that can be grown for all year round in the smallest of spaces. Whether a window box, patio troughs, a one metre square patch of soil or larger areas, we all can support biodiversity by planting a green space.

Northampton Town Councillor Andrew Stevens, who chairs the Climate Change Forum, commented “A parliamentary committee in 2021 stated that biodiversity and well-functioning ecosystems are critical for human existence, economic prosperity, a good quality of life, and that the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

"So, it is important for all of us to know what we can do personally to try to reverse this decline. This planter, which we hope will be the first of many Town Council greening initiatives over the next few years, while clearly only a small step, has a big message behind it”.

The first of the planters will be located on Abington Street by the junction of St Giles Terrace. Local business St Giles Music Shop have kindly agreed to care for this planter.

The plan is to create further ‘green spots’ with planters throughout the town centre. If your business or organisation would be interested in supporting a planter, please contact Northampton Town Council on [email protected] to take part.

https://www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/climate-change-forum.html

