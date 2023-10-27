Northampton town centre hotel to host festive party nights set to be a 'Christmas cracker'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A hotel in Northampton is aiming to put an end to workplace arguments by offering the perfect office Christmas party that suits everyone in the team.

With Christmas just around the corner, offices around the county are turning their attention to where to go for their seasonal celebrations. But with teams often unable to agree on where to go this can cause unwanted festive friction in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Town Centre Hotel, in Silver Street, is hosting a number of festive party nights featuring a wide range of entertainment to keep all employees happy, with teams able to book however many tables they need to give their staff the perfect Christmas treat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas party nights are coming to the Northampton Town Centre Hotel

Chris Langsford, sales manager at the hotel, said: “Our party nights are proving popular and are set up to ensure this year’s office Christmas night out will be remembered for all the right reasons.

“With good food, a brilliant atmosphere, a resident DJ and a wide range of guests there is guaranteed to be good vibes only as we welcome in the festive season here at the heart of Northampton town centre.”

Christmas party nights will be held on the following dates:

Friday, December 1

Friday, December 8

Saturday, December 9

Friday, December 15

Saturday, December 16

Guests will enjoy a welcome cocktail on arrival before sitting down for a sumptuous three-course meal ahead of the live entertainment. Reduced room rates are available for anyone wanting to stay over and there is free parking available for all guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel is currently being upgraded to four stars as part of a seven-figure that will see it become a 146-room Mercure next year. Parent company Accor announced the deal earlier this year and said the revamped hotel will see a real focus on the ‘market town’ history of Northampton, celebrating both the history and future of the Market Square.

General manager Simon Smith said: “This is the start of an exciting journey as we become the town centre’s first four-star hotel. It is a signal of intent and a pledge of faith in Northampton, where we want to establish ourselves as a real asset to the community.”