Northampton Town and County Art Society annual art exhibition

Northampton Town and County Art Society's 107th Annual Show is at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery running from December 7 to February 23, 2025.

This year’s exhibition will again feature works by non-society members which bring an exciting edge to an already popular show, and adds to the rich variety of styles and media from the cream of Northamptonshire artists.