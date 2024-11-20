Northampton Town and County Art Society annual art exhibition

By Cordell Garfield
Contributor
Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:59 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 16:08 GMT
Northampton Town and County Art Society's 107th Annual Show is at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery running from December 7 to February 23, 2025.

The popular annual show will feature the works of Northamptonshire's professional and celebrated local artists.

This year’s exhibition will again feature works by non-society members which bring an exciting edge to an already popular show, and adds to the rich variety of styles and media from the cream of Northamptonshire artists.

Free entry.

