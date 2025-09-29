Northampton Town and County Art Society 108th Annual Art Exhibition

The Northampton Town & County Art Society presents its 108th Annual Exhibition held at the Northampton Museum & Art Gallery, Guildhall Road – Nov 8th 2025 – 11th Jan 2026.

The Society was set up in 1913 by a group of local artists and every year since they have exhibited their finest and most recent artworks, including through both world wars. The county’s premier art group has continued to produce exhibitions and works of the highest standard since its inception.

Featuring the works of professional and celebrated local artists, this year’s exhibition will again feature 23 works by non-society members which bring an exciting edge to an already popular show, and adds to the rich variety of styles and media from the cream of Northamptonshire artists.

The exhibition remains a showcase for Northamptonshire's artists, and as always this is a well anticipated event and a major happening in the county's art calendar.There will be paintings, sculptures and original print work on show with the majority available for sale, offering an ideal opportunity to purchase the perfect Christmas present.

Society President Cordell Garfield states: “The Northampton Town and County Art Society’s annual exhibition is the high point of Northampton’s art programme, and the culmination of a long established relationship with the Northampton Museum & Art Gallery. To be able to exhibit at the town’s prestigious art space is a great honour for the Society.”

The exhibition will be open to the public from 8th November until 11th January 2026. Opening times are Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 12pm to 5pm. Admission is free.