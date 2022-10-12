Northampton theatre group all set to perform Calendar Girls The Musical at Royal & Derngate

For their latest production, Northampton Musical Theatre Company will be performing Calendar Girls The Musical at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate next month.

Following their previous successes with Made in Dagenham, Shrek and Sister Act, Northampton Musical Theatre Company return to Royal & Derngate with their heart-warming production of Calendar Girls The Musical, which can be seen from Tuesday 1 to Saturday 5 November.

The musical tells the tale of a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute, when the death of a much-loved husband prompts them to raise money for charity by doing an extraordinary thing – creating a ‘nude’ calendar.

Cast members from NMTC's production of Calendar Girls The Musical

Upturning preconceptions is a dangerous business and none of them expect the emotional and personal ramifications, but gradually the making of the fabulous and funny calendar brings each woman unexpectedly into flower.

The true story of the Calendar Girls launched a global phenomenon, a million copycat calendars, a record breaking movie, a stage play and this musical written by Tim Firth and with music and lyrics by Gary Barlow.

Established 124 years ago, Northampton Musical Theatre Company, previously known as Northampton Amateur Operatic Company, are fourteen-time winners of the “Best Musical” Award from the East Midlands region of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

Calendar Girls The Musical takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 1 to Saturday 5 November, with performances at 7.30pm and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced from £16*. For more details and to book tickets call Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Originally Produced by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers and The Shubert Organisation. Based on the play Calendar Girls written by Tim Firth and on the motion picture Calendar Girls written by Tim Firth and Juliette Towhidi. This amateur production of Calendar Girls: The Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd.