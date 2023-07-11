Northampton temporary market set for biggest event yet! Here's everything you need to know

Market traders have taken the lead by creating a new event at Northampton's temporary Marketplace, currently housed at Commercial Street Car Park while the Market Square is being refurbished, in an attempt to raise the profile and awareness of the new location and services still on offer there.

The Antiques & Collectors Market, open from 10am until 3pm this Sunday, will see a roughly half and half split between regular week day market traders, coming together especially for the day, and event stallholders offering a large range of Antique, Vintage and Collector type goods. It is hoped this will give market traders a chance to show they are still here, surviving & available for the people of Northamptonshire while at the same time create a new Antiques & Collectors destination which could continue monthly throughout the year if successful.

A similar event held earlier in the year, which seen a Vintage Fair paired with a popular Street Food event, was hailed a success after bringing in large crowds of visitors but was unfortunately discontinued by organisers for personal reasons. This has now been picked up by the market traders themselves, who were largely excluded from the previous event, and is set to become a much larger and more trader friendly event. Stalls are still free for all and the event is free to attend with 2 hours free parking in Commercial Street and Commercial Street South car parks.

Over 30 traders have signed up to attend, the most there has ever been at the temporary location since opening at the end of January, which will also fill every stall for the first time! Traders are worried however that potential visitors just won't know the event is taking place as it has received very little advertising from West Northamptonshire Council, who own and operate the market.

