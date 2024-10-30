Northampton singer songwriter reveals next project: An instrumental album with cinematic visuals

Celebrated Northampton singer songwriter, VV Brown, who has sold over a million records and produced four albums, is now venturing into new creative territory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview with Northantsmag.co.uk, the Northampton singer who is also the business development manager of Grandbies Coffee House in St. Giles Street, shared her plans to release a fully instrumental record, accompanied by stunning visuals, marking her entry into the world of film and TV music.

"I've always wanted to do film music, and my next project will be an instrumental record with amazing visuals," she revealed. "I'm hoping to transition into cinematic music for film and TV, so this is the beginning of that journey."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

V V Brown continues to push creative boundaries, refusing to be boxed in by societal expectations.

V V Brown

“I’m one of those artists who hates to be boxed in. I rebel against any system that tries to make me conform to society’s expectations. I like to challenge myself creatively and try new things that reflect how I’m feeling at the moment. That’s why my catalogue is so eclectic—I’m always exploring.”

The singer-songwriter originally rose to fame at 19 with the worldwide smash hit Shark in the Water, launching a career filled with other notable records and chart-topping releases.

Since then, she has explored many different genres of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her latest album, Am I British Yet?, released last year, featured collaborations with poets and artists in an exploration of Black identity.

Singer songwriter V V Brown

She attributed much of its inspiration to her experience as a mother and the broader cultural shifts sparked by movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

"Becoming a mother made me deeply aware of identity, protection, and celebration. The awakening of marginalized communities, whether you're Black, LGBTQ+, or a woman, has opened up new ways of expressing ourselves," she explained.

Speaking about the freedom of being an independent artist, she emphasized the importance of speaking openly about personal experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being independent gives you the freedom to talk about these things,” she said.

I was signed at 18, and the industry is a tough place for young artists. There's no protection, and fame can be toxic," she said, highlighting the psychological toll that success and rejection can take on artists.

VV Brown reflected on the recent death of fellow artist Liam Payne, discussing the mental health struggles many in the industry face. "I've met Liam, and every artist I've encountered has struggled with the pressures of fame. The industry treats you like a stock share—you're validated by your success, but when you're no longer at the top, you can be discarded. The damage this can do to your self-esteem can severely take its toll," she remarked.

Her journey into independence stemmed from a desire to have greater creative control over the music she produced, and a healthier, more authentic relationship with her art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As business development of Grandbies Coffee House in St. Giles Street, V V Brown derives a lot of satisfaction from community-based projects as she does from her music.

As she embarks on this new phase of her career, transitioning into the world of cinematic music, fans can expect her upcoming project to be as innovative and boundary-pushing as her previous work.

For the full interview visit Northantsmag.co.uk