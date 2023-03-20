Northampton singer songwriter Lucien Moon to Support MEGA Boyband Westlife this Summer!
I am local Singer and Song Writer, Lucien Moon (Gov name: Jamie Benkert) I am set to represent Northampton as I open the show up for Legendary Boyband, Westlife! It's on 5th July at the iconic Cardiff Castle in-front of 10,000 people with my band. I will be performing all my original music and wanted to get the town behind me!