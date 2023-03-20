News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
13 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
13 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
14 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
16 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
16 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Northampton singer songwriter Lucien Moon to Support MEGA Boyband Westlife this Summer!

Local Singer and Song Writer, Lucien Moon, from Northampton is opening up for Westlife at their forthcoming show at Cardiff Castle on 5th July in-front of 10,000 people!

By Jamie BenkertContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:45 GMT- 1 min read

I am local Singer and Song Writer, Lucien Moon (Gov name: Jamie Benkert) I am set to represent Northampton as I open the show up for Legendary Boyband, Westlife! It's on 5th July at the iconic Cardiff Castle in-front of 10,000 people with my band. I will be performing all my original music and wanted to get the town behind me!

Lucien Moon - Grosvenor Car Park
Lucien Moon - Grosvenor Car Park
Lucien Moon - Grosvenor Car Park
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Main artwork
Main artwork
Main artwork
Northampton