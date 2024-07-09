Northampton shoe factories tours are making a return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crocs are back! Apparently the much-maligned, clog-inspired shoes have reclaimed a prominent spot in the footwear world.But not every shoe-related comeback is bad news! That’s because our Shoe Tours are making a return later this year.

Due to increased demand, we’ll be putting on extra walking tours on Monday, July 22 and Monday, September 9.

As with all our tours, the walks will start at 9.30am outside Northampton Museum in Guildhall Road in the town centre, and will take in town’s rich shoe heritage, including famous sites such as the Tricker’s factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the walking tours, which will last around two-and-a-half hours for the walking tour, you will see where Northampton’s shoe manufacturers worked and lived, and learn what their lives were like as the industry boomed.

Shoe tour outside Tricker’s

They will cost £5 per person, and we will require a minimum of four people to take part to make the tours viable.

Private group and wheelchair accessible tours are available on request.

To book your place on the tour, or if you have any questions, please get in touch at [email protected]

Payment will be in cash on the day, or via BACS in advance (please ask for details).

We will also be catering for private tours – so if you are part of a walking group, have a group of runners who want to do something a bit different, or simply want to find out the secrets of the town then get in touch for more information.