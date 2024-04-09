Northampton Scouts - Scouting for Talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scouts is going through a number of changes, particularly around its safety and safeguarding practices, and the experience it provides for its volunteers. Because of this, now is an exciting time to be part of The Scouts, to help the organisation through these changes, and to improve the way it delivers Scouting for the betterment of young people.

Anyone can volunteer for The Scouts, subject to the usual checks you would expect when engaged with a youth organisation. If wearing a uniform and working directly with young people isn't your thing, there are so many other opportunities Northampton Scouts offers - from helping to maintain campsites for those that are more hands-on, to becoming a trustee of a local Group or the town's Scouts as a whole to help guide Northampton Scouts through the changes and improve the way we operate.

Whatever your skills or experience, there is a place for you in The Scouts. No previous Scouting experience is needed, and any necessary training is provided for free. Volunteering for The Scouts also looks good on a CV.

Northampton Scouts are inviting adults interested in becoming a trustee to talk to Ian Malcomson, Northampton Scouts Lead Volunteer, through April and May, with a mind to assembling the Trustee Board for 2024-2025 ahead of our Annual General Meeting in July. If anyone is interested in volunteering for The Scouts beyond the role of a trustee, then they should absolutely get in touch, too. Ian can be contacted at [email protected].