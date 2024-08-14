Northampton resident takes on 23.4 Mile Walk for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve Heighway, a local man who has been fundraising for nearly 40 years for local and national charities, will be taking on a huge 23.4 mile walk on Saturday the 17th of August to raise funds for The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation. Steve unfortunately suffered an injury that left him out of action for 16 months, so he has worked tirelessly since this May to train for his next adventure.

Steve has been fundraising for local and national charities since 1985, and estimates he has raised over £100,000 in the last 39 years. He discovered The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation in 2022, when he began volunteering for them through his work, Wickes Northampton. Having worked hands on with the charity’s food bank and seen the impact of their team and community support, Steve was inspired to support their work further with some fundraising.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, is a local charity that was established during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to combat hunger and provide essential supplies to those in need. Initially an emergency food bank, it has since expanded to support over 80 schools and various organisations across Northamptonshire. In addition to food assistance, the charity also hosts three weekly social clubs, offers home and garden renovations, provides educational services, and delivers a range of community welfare programs.

Steve Proudly Wearing his TMDF T-Shirt, ready to start!

For the last 5 months, Steve has been training extremely hard in Brecken Hill Country Park to prepare for his walk. Before this, he had unfortunately suffered an injury that left him out of action for 16 months, so he was immensely eager to get back to helping his community. Steve is now prepared, and will be setting off on Friday the 16th of August to Swanage, ready to begin his walk on Saturday morning. The 23.4 Mile trek goes over a range of rough terrain and hills, and will be a significant effort for everyone involved.

Steve’s Aunt, Pamela, unfortunately passed away recently, and Steve wanted to do this walk in her memory as well. He will be carrying her memory with her during his walk, and is looking forward to honouring her with his community efforts and fundraising.

Alongside his Jurassic Walk, Steve will also be taking part in The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s Fire & Glass Walk in 2025, and hopes to raise even further funds for the charity then.

You can take a look at Steve’s fundraising page and support him here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/steve-heighway-jurassicwalk2024