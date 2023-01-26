Northampton Polish Community grand fund raising event takes place at The Vintage Retreat

The Northampton Polish Community is working with one of the best known Polish charities, the Great Orchestra of Christmas, to deliver a fund raising event in Spring Boroughs. The event is at the Vintage Retreat from 3-11pm. There will lots of activities to join in with, goods on sale and lots of fun.

The Polish community and the Polish school is really excited to be working with the Great Orchestra of Christmas, to deliver a fun packed day to raise funds for Polish projects, including aid to Ukraine.This is an event for the community and everyone is welcome.

West Northants first Polish Councillor, Walter Tarasiewicz, (Labour, Abington), says, "This is very exciting for the Polish community in Northampton. We already do lots of fund raising. We have been sending medical supplies and goods to Poland for the Ukrainian refugees living at the border. And we have worked with the Town Council and others to send supplies directly into Ukraine. This event will really help our efforts to keep our supplementary school going and to support all our other important initiatives.I hope we see people from every community at event on Saturday 28th Jan 3-11pm."