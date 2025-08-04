Northampton Philharmonic Choir - Sacred Jazz Concert review

Northampton Philharmonic Choir are pleased to announce a successful end to their year which culminated in their concert Sacred Jazz – a Summer Evening of Song & Sax. (Written by Camilla Haakonsen)

This was a concert featuring Saxophonist Julia Mills who performed Robert Steadman’s work In Principio and more traditional classical music by Thomas Tallis with a jazz twist with the choir and Ivan Linford on organ as well as treating us all with several pieces accompanied by our own Musical Director Tom Moore on piano.

Composer Robert Steadman was able to join us on the night and he expressed his delight in hearing his music brought to life again. In Principio was composed in 2017 with Julia Mills in mind and it quickly became clear that her masterful rendition of the modern jazz work deserved this dedication. In Principio is divided into seven parts, each representing a day in the Christian Creation story, and Choir Members opened the concert with sounds of whooshing and clicking representing Irritum (the void).

This was followed by increasing amount of colourful music as the world came alive, with Julia Mills’ audible representations of creatures of the sea, air and land perhaps the most memorable part of the evening when she was able to add sounds of her steps complementing the saxophone music.

By the time the choir joined in Reliqua (rest) the audience appeared completely enthralled but were able to break away for the interval where, continuing the summery theme of the night, refreshments including Pimms were served.

The second half of the concert featured a combination of more well-known music with Julia Mills and Tom Moore performing Bernstein’s Tonight and Maria and NPC singing Billy Joel’s And So It Goes with our own member Jonathan Taylor giving his first solo, as well as more ancient music by Thomas Tallis being given a new twist with Julia Mills adding jazzy improvisation to the Third Mode Melody a particular treat.

The choir members also particularly enjoyed performing Ola Gjeilo’s works of Ubi Caritas and Evening Prayer, the latter forming a fitting end to the concert, prompting a standing ovation.

We are always keen to welcome new members and if you would like to try singing with us do join us at our upcoming Open Rehearsals in September. We will be singing Handel’s Messiah and the rehearsals are on Tuesday 9/9 and 16/9 at 7pm for 7.15pm start at St Michael’s & All Angels Church, Perry Street, Northampton NN1 4HL.