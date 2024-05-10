Northampton Philharmonic Choir presents Spirits and Souls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our 'Spirit & Souls' concert will be held on Saturday 22 June 2024 at St Matthew's Church, 27a The Drive, Northampton, NN1 4RY at 6:30 pm. Doors open at 6pm.

Join us for two contrasting works

Bob Chilcott’s “A Little Jazz Mass” is a unique and engaging piece that combines the traditional Latin Mass text with jazz rhythms and harmonies. It’s a highly original concert setting of the Latin Missa brevis, where the movements embrace a variety of jazz styles.

In contrast, in the second half, the Choir will perform Andrew Carter’s “Benedicite”. “Benedicite” is a choral composition that sets the hymn “Benedicite” from the Book of Common Prayer to music, along with additional free texts. For the performance the Choir will be joined by the choir of All Saints CEVA Primary School, Northampton.

Tickets: Adults £16.50, Under 16s £6. These are available via our website (no booking fee) or on the door.