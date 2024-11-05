Northampton Philharmonic Choir performing Carmina Burana

By Jill Shrp
Contributor
Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:14 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 11:52 BST
The choir will be performing Carmina Burana by Carl Orff on Saturday 23 November at 7pm in St Matthew's Church, Northampton NN1 4RY.

We are delighted to welcome BackBeat Percussion Quartet who will be joining us for this evening. They were founded in 1995, bringing together four outstanding performers: Simone Rebello, Damien Harron, Chris Bastock and Richard Charles. They have performed prolifically throughout the UK and abroad, entertaining audiences with their imaginative programmes.

Other soloists for the evening are Molly Cochrane (Soprano), Andrew Mayor (Baritone) and Tom Lilburn (Countertenor).

Directed by Thomas Moore (Musical Director, NPC)

It's an evening not to be missed.

Tickets available from www.northamptonphilharmonicchoir.co.uk

