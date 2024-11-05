Northampton Philharmonic Choir performing Carmina Burana
We are delighted to welcome BackBeat Percussion Quartet who will be joining us for this evening. They were founded in 1995, bringing together four outstanding performers: Simone Rebello, Damien Harron, Chris Bastock and Richard Charles. They have performed prolifically throughout the UK and abroad, entertaining audiences with their imaginative programmes.
Other soloists for the evening are Molly Cochrane (Soprano), Andrew Mayor (Baritone) and Tom Lilburn (Countertenor).
Directed by Thomas Moore (Musical Director, NPC)
It's an evening not to be missed.
Tickets available from www.northamptonphilharmonicchoir.co.uk