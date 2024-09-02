Northampton Philharmonic Choir - Open Rehearsal

OPEN REHEARSAL

Calling All Singers! Are you looking to join a new choir?

We will be holding an Open Rehearsal on Tuesday 10 September at St Michael's Church, Perry Street, Northampton NN1 4HL

Come along at 7pm for a 7.15pm start, meet the choir and try us without commitment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will be singing extracts from Carmina Burana by Carl Orff