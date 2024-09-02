Northampton Philharmonic Choir - Open Rehearsal
Calling All Singers! Are you looking to join a new choir?
We will be holding an Open Rehearsal on Tuesday 10 September at St Michael's Church, Perry Street, Northampton NN1 4HL
Come along at 7pm for a 7.15pm start, meet the choir and try us without commitment
We will be singing extracts from Carmina Burana by Carl Orff
