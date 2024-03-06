Northampton Philharmonic Choir - Come & Sing - Saturday 16 March
All singers are welcome to join us at our forthcoming Come & Sing event when we will be singing a selection of Choral Classics.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This event will be held at St Michael & All Angels Church, Perry Street, Northampton NN1 4HL.
Tickets are £15 including music - online or on the door
The timetable is as follows:
1030-1100 Registration (tea & coffee will be available)
1100-1300 Rehearsal
1300-1400 Lunch (please bring a packed lunch)
1400-1700 Rehearsal
1800 Concert (free admission for audience with a retiring collection)