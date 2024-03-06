Northampton Philharmonic Choir - Come & Sing - Saturday 16 March

All singers are welcome to join us at our forthcoming Come & Sing event when we will be singing a selection of Choral Classics.
By Jill SharpContributor
Published 6th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 17:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This event will be held at St Michael & All Angels Church, Perry Street, Northampton NN1 4HL.

Tickets are £15 including music - online or on the door

The timetable is as follows:

Northampton Philharmonic Choir Carol ConcertNorthampton Philharmonic Choir Carol Concert
Northampton Philharmonic Choir Carol Concert
Most Popular

1030-1100 Registration (tea & coffee will be available)

1100-1300 Rehearsal

1300-1400 Lunch (please bring a packed lunch)

1400-1700 Rehearsal

1800 Concert (free admission for audience with a retiring collection)

Related topics:Tickets