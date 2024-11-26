Northampton Philharmonic Choir celebrate successful concert at St Matthew’s Church

The members of NPC are pleased to report the recent concert at St Matthew’s Church in Northampton on 23 November was highly successful.

Accompanied by nationally renowned musicians from Back Beat Percussion and pianists Stephen Moore & Simon Earl, NPC delivered a rousing performance of Carl Orff’s work Carmina Burana.

The choir performance came after a magnificent first half of the concert, which included percussion pieces by Back Beat Percussion and a rendition of Elgar’s Enigma Variations on two pianos by Stephen Moore and his brother – our very own Musical Director Tom Moore.

Ranging from drumming beats transporting us to the Savannah with Backbeat’s opening piece Okavango, via their mesmerising Gear Train to Elgar’s classic 19th Century piano extravaganza, the audience and choir members alike were treated to top-notch musicianship.

Performance of Carmina Burana

After the interval, NPC was joined by three outstanding soloists and the audience was treated to delightful singing and theatrical performances.

This was exemplified by Baritone Andrew Mayor when he marched onto the stage as The Abbot ushering off Countertenor Tom Lilburn’s character The Roasted Swan in no uncertain terms!

This was followed by our Bass and Tenor choir members convincingly listing all the different types of people who may enjoy a drink in a tavern in taberna quando sumus.

Soprano Molly Cochrane brought a touch of class with her beautiful rendition of Stetit puella and she was joined by some of NPC’s own Sopranos attempting to pass as Ragazzi in an entertaining to and fro with the aforementioned Abbot in Tempus est iocundum.

The Choir members had worked hard at learning both the challenging lyrics, singing in secular Latin and Middle High German, and the rhythmical music and were expertly accompanied by Backbeat and the pianists. Just how everyone managed to keep up and keep together was at times surely as magical as the composer himself would have wished.

Sure enough, the second rendition of O Fortuna, which concluded the performance, stirred the audience to give a standing ovation!

If you missed the concert but would like to be part of our next performance, we will be holding our Christmas Concert in St Michael and All Angels on Perry Street in Northampton on Wednesday 18 December at 7pm.

This will involve a chance for the audience to sing along in a number of the carols and will be a great way to enter into the festive spirit.

We look forward to seeing young and old join in.