Northampton National Trust Association

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton National Trust members group started 2024 in great style with a delicious new year lunch at Harlestone Golf Club, meeting old and making new friends. Of particular local interest at our monthly meeting on 5th March is a talk on Margaret Bondfield, a Northampton MP and he country's first woman cabinet minister to be followed in April with a National Trust speaker to bring us up to date with the work we all support.

In summer months there will be day trips by coach to Winterbourne House and Gardens in Birmingham and Osterley Park House and Gardens on the outskirts of London. as well as a Scottish holiday, including a visit to Dumfries House and trips to the Isle of Arran and Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our meetings are held in Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill, Reedings, NN3 7AX at 7.30 pm on the first Tuesday of the month from September to April and we warmly welcome new members.