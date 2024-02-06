Northampton musician to show late father’s works in retrospective exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free exhibition, which marks the 10th anniversary the artist’s passing, offers a modern perspective on his works and is being curated by his son, the musician Billy Lockett, in collaboration with Northampton based photographer Gavin Wallace.

Wallace’s ongoing project called ‘Place Where We Dwell’, showcases Northampton residents who make a difference in the community, by pushing their creativity and making people feel proud of the town.

The opening night of the exhibition will take place on the March 5th between 6:30 - 9:30pm, including a live performance from Billy Lockett and complementary drinks provided by V&B.

Billy Lockett (centre) with the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton, Gavin Wallace and Liz Jansson.J

The public are welcome to attend the event, which will be officially opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton, with 20% of proceeds from the sale of paintings going to the Mayor’s Charity, Spencer Contact.

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, the Mayor of Northampton, said, “We are very grateful for this generous gesture. It is wonderful that the ongoing legacy of such a talented Northampton family can support a local organisation that does so much good in the town.

“John Luce Lockett was an internationally published artist, and the works displayed here provide an insight into his accomplished style. I hope that people can find the time to visit and enjoy his paintings. The exhibition is completely free, and any sales made will also support the 78 Derngate Trust.”

Billy Lockett has been meticulously planning this event for three years, with the aim of honouring his father’s legacy.

Billy Lockett pictured with some of his late father's paintings

Billy said: “I believe my dad was one of the world’s most talented artists, and I hope this exhibition will give his work the recognition it deserves.

“My dad’s art was not just his passion, but his entire existence. Since his passing, his works have been stored in a secret attic, and I am excited to finally share them.”

John Luce Lockett passed away on the May 9th 2014, after a long battle with cancer. He left a vast collection of works that serve as windows into a world outside our own. His paintings display exquisite technical skill, capturing his subjects with almost eerie precision.

John worked with various mediums, like chalk and watercolour, but he always considered himself an oil painter. His work has been exhibited all around the world, and ‘A Retrospective’ is a tribute to his legacy and his contribution to the art world, both locally and internationally.

The collaboration between John Luce Lockett and Gavin Wallace came about naturally. Gavin is not only Billy Lockett’s official photographer, having captured the musician’s latest album cover ‘Abington Grove’ and headline tour, but also a close friend.

Gavin’s work is driven by a desire to showcase individuals from the town who are making a significant difference.

He said: “Over the last two years, I have photographed many locals, from charity workers, writers, poets, musicians, council members, artists, to show makers and more. I believe Northampton is special. It’s a town steeped in history that can sometimes be overlooked.”

Liz Jansson, House Manager at 78 Derngate, said: “We are delighted to be hosting some of John Luce Lockett’s work, courtesy of Billy Lockett. It’s been a pleasure working with Billy, and his enthusiasm for the exhibition has been infectious.

“We encourage all visitors to the exhibition to also see The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House next door.”