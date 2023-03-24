News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
2 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
4 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
15 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

Northampton Musical Theatre Company Youth Society performers in Sister Act the Musical this Easter

Northampton Musical Theatre Company Youth Society bring talented young performers from across the county together to perform the iconic Sister Act the Musical.

By Fiona LuckContributor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT
Nuns in rehearsal
Nuns in rehearsal
Nuns in rehearsal

Northampton Musical Theatre Company developed their youth society back in 2017 under the leadership of Katy Batchelor and Fiona Luck. They wanted to inspire, encourage and grow confidence in young performers as well as provide opportunities to develop and encourage creativity. Joining their team is Rod Iliffe, who brings a wealth of musical direction experience and loves seeing the growth of the young performers and how they blossom on stage.

Their previous productions of Les Miserables, High School Musical and The Addams Family all received outstanding reviews, winning local theatre awards within the youth sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are looking for an amazing night of theatre that showcases young, talented performers then join them for their production of Sister Act from the 13-15th April 2023 at the The Cripps Hall Theatre in Northampton! Gather your friends and family, and head over to the theatre to support these talented young performers as they bring Deloris Van Cartier and the nuns of the convent to the stage.

NMTC Youth Society in rehearsal
NMTC Youth Society in rehearsal
NMTC Youth Society in rehearsal
Most Popular

Based on the iconic movie and featuring original music by 8 times Oscar and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, this joyous and hilarious musical is one nostalgia-filled trip you will never forget. Definitely one for all the family to enjoy, so what better way to spend an evening during the Easter Holidays.

You'll be amazed at what these young actors can do, and you'll leave the theatre feeling uplifted and inspired.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don't miss this unforgettable production and get your tickets here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on?q=NORTHAMTON%20CRIPPS&genre=musical

Deloris &amp; Mother Superior
Deloris &amp; Mother Superior
Deloris &amp; Mother Superior
The fantastic NMTC Youth cast!
The fantastic NMTC Youth cast!
The fantastic NMTC Youth cast!
Our three stooges in rehearsal of one of the brilliant musical numbers full of comedy
Our three stooges in rehearsal of one of the brilliant musical numbers full of comedy
Our three stooges in rehearsal of one of the brilliant musical numbers full of comedy
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
NMTC Youth Society performing Sister Act the Musical at the Cripps Theatre this Easter!
NMTC Youth Society performing Sister Act the Musical at the Cripps Theatre this Easter!
NMTC Youth Society performing Sister Act the Musical at the Cripps Theatre this Easter!
Northampton