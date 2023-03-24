Northampton Musical Theatre Company Youth Society performers in Sister Act the Musical this Easter

Nuns in rehearsal

Northampton Musical Theatre Company developed their youth society back in 2017 under the leadership of Katy Batchelor and Fiona Luck. They wanted to inspire, encourage and grow confidence in young performers as well as provide opportunities to develop and encourage creativity. Joining their team is Rod Iliffe, who brings a wealth of musical direction experience and loves seeing the growth of the young performers and how they blossom on stage.

Their previous productions of Les Miserables, High School Musical and The Addams Family all received outstanding reviews, winning local theatre awards within the youth sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are looking for an amazing night of theatre that showcases young, talented performers then join them for their production of Sister Act from the 13-15th April 2023 at the The Cripps Hall Theatre in Northampton! Gather your friends and family, and head over to the theatre to support these talented young performers as they bring Deloris Van Cartier and the nuns of the convent to the stage.

NMTC Youth Society in rehearsal

Based on the iconic movie and featuring original music by 8 times Oscar and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, this joyous and hilarious musical is one nostalgia-filled trip you will never forget. Definitely one for all the family to enjoy, so what better way to spend an evening during the Easter Holidays.

You'll be amazed at what these young actors can do, and you'll leave the theatre feeling uplifted and inspired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't miss this unforgettable production and get your tickets here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on?q=NORTHAMTON%20CRIPPS&genre=musical

Deloris & Mother Superior

The fantastic NMTC Youth cast!

Our three stooges in rehearsal of one of the brilliant musical numbers full of comedy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad