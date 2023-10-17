Northampton Musical Theatre Company bring Kinky Boots to Royal & Derngate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following their previous successes with Calendar Girls The Musical, Shrek and Made in Dagenham, Northampton Musical Theatre Company return to Royal & Derngate with their fantastic production of Kinky Boots, which they will be performing from Tuesday 24 to Saturday 28 October.

Inspired by true events that took place in Northamptonshire, Kinky Boots is the tale of a struggling shoe factory which finds salvation in an unexpected but glamorous form. Based on the well-loved Miramax film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the story is brought to life on stage with wonderful music by Cyndi Lauper.

Northampton Musical Theatre Company are delighted to return to the Derngate auditorium, as it celebrates its 40th anniversary, to perform this uplifting musical set in this very town.

Established 125 years ago, Northampton Musical Theatre Company, previously known as Northampton Amateur Operatic Company, are fourteen-time winners of the “Best Musical” Award from the East Midlands region of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

Kinky Boots takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 24 to Saturday 28 October, with performances at 7.30pm and matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced from £19*. For more details and to book tickets call Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk. This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Original Broadway Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.Based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots. Written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.