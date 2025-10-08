Northampton Musical Theatre Company bring Jesus Christ Superstar to Royal & Derngate
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera tells the story of Jesus in the final days leading up to his crucifixion, but seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.
The iconic 1970s rock score contains well-known numbers such as Superstar, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and Gethsemane.
Established 127 years ago, Northampton Musical Theatre Company, previously known as Northampton Amateur Operatic Company, have been frequent winners of the “Best Musical” Award from the East Midlands region of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.
Jesus Christ Superstar takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 28 October to Saturday 1 November, with performances at 7.30pm and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced from £19* for most performances, with tickets starting at £10* on opening night. For more details and to book tickets call Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/nmtc-jesus-christ-superstar-25.
This amateur production is presented by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.
* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.