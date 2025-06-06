Northampton Museum & Art Gallery transformed into crime scene for new interactive murder mystery

From 7th June to 7th September 2025, Northampton Museum & Art Gallery transforms its exhibition spaces into an immersive murder mystery with Murder in the Museum, produced by Cardboard Clues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams of up to six use an app on their own phones to follow a trail of cardboard characters—both victims and suspects—hidden among the museum's collections, including taking visitors through the newly opened Gladiators exhibition.

As visitors piece together the mystery, they race the clock on timed puzzles, decode cryptic clues and take on hands-on challenges to unravel three curious criminal cases, from a graffitied moustache to an Egyptian "accident." The experience weaves through the museum's displays, including the spectacular new Gladiators exhibition, which brings together some of the country's most important Roman artifacts to tell the story of Britain's entertainment venues and the people who died to the roar of the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Northampton Museum & Art Gallery offers an incredible backdrop for mystery-solving," says Darrell Cannon, founder of Cardboard Clues. "By weaving our mysteries through these collections—including the remarkable new Gladiators exhibition with its authentic Roman artifacts—teams will solve crimes together and experience the museum like never before."

Murder in the Museum is at Norhtampton Museum from the 7th June - 7th September

Plus, a bonus case sends participants beyond the museum walls—roaming Northampton's streets around the University and Cultural Quarter, solving puzzles and completing challenges that explore the local area.

Since its debut at The Higgins Museum in Bedford and the Lapworth Museum of Geology in Birmingham six months ago, Murder in the Museum has welcomed over 3,000 players—families, friends and puzzle enthusiasts alike. Visitors have described it as "a great way to experience the museum," praising its blend of visual puzzles, collaborative problem-solving and unexpected story twists that appeal to all ages.

Bookings are essential. To book tickets and for more information, visit https://cardboardclues.com/murder-museum-northampton

About Cardboard Clues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the app to guide you through the adventure

Cardboard Clues creates immersive mystery experiences that blend app-driven guidance with physical characters and clues placed throughout each venue. Founded by Darrell Cannon—board-game designer and former owner of the Ready Steady Roll board game café in Bedford—the company crafts hands-on adventures around museum artifacts, engaging visitors of all ages and backgrounds.