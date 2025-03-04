Northampton Medieval church set to start telling the forgotten stories of women who shaped the town - this Saturday

Did a woman's money pay to build the Holy Sepulchre Church in Northampton? Why is there one woman's name among a list of over 7000 servicemen remembered in the church? Why do very few people know the name of one of the greatest female humanitarians who was born and married in this town?

These are questions that the Holy Sepulchre Church in Northampton has started to answer.

For their Open Day on Saturday 8th March there will be a focus on the Women Of The Holy Sepulchre and how they may or may not have shaped the church.

Sarah Newton, treasurer at the church says, “In over 24 years of my visiting the church I know very little of the women who shaped it and were shaped by it. I want to put an end to that. Women make up half of the population yet 0.5 % of recorded history. Women’s stories are often left out of the narrative.

"So we thought that on International Women’s Day we would start telling the stories that have yet to be heard, or at least given the attention they deserve. I feel this will be a lifelong project’

The Women Of The Holy Sepulchre was a project created over a cup of tea after a church service with Dr Siobhan Hyland, historian at the Centre for Historical Studies at the University of Northampton.

Dr Hyland says, "Hidden histories are becoming a really important area of research and historical study. It is important to uncover the stories of all those who were involved in the shaping of our world, especially micro-histories such as those centred around Northampton.

"The Women of Holy Sepulchre Project gives the opportunity to celebrate and expand the understanding of the church and its history, and for the first time, through the lens of the women who worshipped here, celebrated life milestones here and contributed to its history"

Open Day and Jumble Sale

Visit the church between 2pm-4pm to learn about some fascinating women. There will also be tours of the church, a classy jumble sale, tea & cake, a colouring in table and a tombola, so lots to keep everyone happy.

About the church

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is the oldest building in Northampton, surviving the great fire, one of only 4 round medieval churches in the U.K., and has the longest aisle in Northampton.

The Holy Sepulchre was the first of approximately 20 British medieval round churches to be built, of which only four now exist in their complete form.

For more information contact [email protected] or call and leave a message on 01604 627988.