Northampton Martial Arts club offering new opportunities for 2025

Northampton Martial Arts provides sessions for anyone wanting to take up a new sport, activities and hobby in 2025.

The Martial Arts club that has been running since 2008 are giving the local community an opportunity to try something new in the new year.

The club has grown from strength to strength in the past years and would like to see more people join them by offering more opportunities to train with them.

This is great for anyone wanting to learn self defence, build confidence, achieve sporting success or get/keep active.

Sessions available at Northampton Martial Arts

The club sees many students develop from achieving martial arts belts through their grading system affiliated to the ECKA, entering kickboxing tournaments, building social networks, becoming confident or get/keep fit.

Northampton Martial Arts is based at the Round by Round Centre, Walledwell Court, Northampton

For anyone wanting to get involved can contact the club:

by phone - 07988619159.