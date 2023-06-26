Described by Afua Hirsch, author of bestseller Brit(ish): On Race, Identity and Belonging, as a ‘stunning debut from a young author’ and published in the UK last week by Dialogue Books with a US release date set for 2024 from Penguin Random House’s Tiny Reparations Books, This Thread of Gold is a celebration of Black womanhood, weaving a gorgeous tapestry of resilience connecting Beyoncé, Nina Simone, Shirley Chisholm, and Meghan Markle, as well as those throughout history who resisted in secret through trusted networks. The book which has been described as "monumental" and as "a joyous exploration of transformative black women" has already met with extraordinary critical acclaim. It is the i's non-fiction pick for June: https://inews.co.uk/culture/books/best-new-books-june-2023-el-james-rob-rinder-debut-novel-2379447 White, who hails from Kingsthorpe, Northampton, is also an actor, screenwriter, filmmaker and gender advisor to the United Nations. Alongside her book, White wrote, directed, produced and starred in Fifty-Four Days alongside Olivier Award winning actor Celia Imrie (named last week a CBE on the King's inaugural Birthday Honours List). The film, which explores wild swimming as a means of processing grief, has won awards at Oscar and BAFTA qualifying festivals worldwide. This Thread of Gold was published by Dialogue Books on the 22nd June 2023 and is available now from all bookstores and online: https://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/catherine-joy-white/this-thread-of-gold/9780349702599/ https://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/catherine-joy-white/this-thread-of-gold/9780349702599/