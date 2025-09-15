Northampton & Lamport Railway

Gala W/E

We are excited to announce that Andrew Barclay 0-4-0ST No.1969 ‘JN Derbyshire’ (the purple one) will be visiting us for our Rail 200 Gala on September 20 and 21.

The event will feature an intensive timetable of passenger and demonstration freight trains (with a mix of steam and diesel power), including the Iron Ore Tipplers and also our recently re-painted ballast hoppers.

Tickets are now on sale.

Rail 200 events are part of celebrating 200 years since the first steam train commenced