Northampton - it's time to confess everything because Fesshole is coming
Presented by Fesshole founder Rob Manuel, the show will take you through some of the worst confessions known to mankind and few even more horrible ones.
But there's more, when a Fesshole show comes to town, it's all about the local confessions. Even before asking the audience to confess we've got some in:
"In 1997 I pooed into a shopping bag at a friend's house. We cycled to a bridge over the M1 in Northamptonshire and I emptied it over the edge. It made a satisfying splatter on the southbound carriageway."
"At a house party in Northampton in 2011, we ran out of toilet paper. I was so drunk, I just wiped my bum on whatever I could find. It happened to be the host's parent's fancy decorative white hand towels, and I tried flushing it, causing a flood. Parties were banned after that. Sorry Emma."
"Northampton council's phone menu uses the same computer voice as a porn site's ad for a simulator game. It's the weirdest deja vu ever, like the computer is a part time niche sex worker."
"I sneezed in the cottage cheese on the deli counter in Waitrose, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, when working there when I was in the 6th form in late '80's. Customers never knew"
"To the lady at Northampton market today. Sorry you had a prawn in your handbag, I couldn't bring myself to explain how it got there."
Do come - tickets are available here: https://sites.google.com/view/fesshole
And of course you can check out all the confessions at: https://twitter.com/fesshole