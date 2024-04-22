Northampton International Workers Memorial Day: Uniting to combat climate change's impact on safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From heat stress to UV radiation, air pollution, industrial accidents, extreme weather events, vector-borne diseases, and chemical exposure, workers face an array of risks exacerbated by climate change. These hazards not only endanger lives but also threaten livelihoods. Northampton Trades Union Council are calling for collective action to safeguard workers' well-being.

Graham Croucher, Chair of the organisation commented,

"Climate change is a very real scenario that is happening every day of the year, year on year. It destroys our planet but it also destroys lives and livelihoods. Workers employed in almost every industry will be affected by this danger, whether it be extreme temperatures, poor air quality, flooding and extreme weather events, workers somewhere will be affected. Indeed, a staggering number of workers are already being exposed to climate change-related hazards in the workplace, and these figures are only likely to get worse without legislation to protect people at work. We call on industry leaders to review policies to protect people at work, and government to introduce new laws aiming at reducing climate change and protecting workers, as we commemorate and mourn those hundreds of thousands worldwide who have lost their lives to climate change related incidents."

Northampton TUC are hosting a International Workers Memorial Day event on Saturday 27th April

Local residents are invited to stand in solidarity on Saturday April 27th, 2024 in All Saints Square in the town centre, to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the course of their work. The event will start at 11 am, featuring a minute’s silence followed by the reading of the names of individuals who tragically lost their lives this year. Additionally, speakers will address the critical implications of poor air quality and climate change on workers' health and safety. Local Trade Union branches will be laying wreaths in remembrance of those who have died at work.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed on the Northampton TUC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NorthamptonTUC.