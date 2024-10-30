Northampton Hope Centre hosts Open Event and Art Exhibition to raise awareness and support for homelessness this Christmas

Northampton Hope Centre warmly invites the community to an insightful and moving Open Event and Art Exhibition on Thursday, 28th November 2024, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, at the Holy Sepulchre Church.

This unique event offers visitors a chance to gain a deeper understanding of the critical work undertaken by the Hope Centre to support those facing homelessness during the challenging winter months.

Event highlights:

Art Exhibition by Sally Sheinman and Northampton Hope Centre Art Group

The art exhibition will feature 52 pieces of artwork by renowned artist Sally Sheinman, whose works reflect the powerful, personal stories of Hope Centre service users and staff. Also on display will be recent work from the Centre’s Art Group, which has been actively creating for the past six months, inspired by Sally’s themes. All artwork will be available for purchase, presenting a unique opportunity to support the Centre’s work while finding meaningful holiday gifts.

Virtual Reality Homelessness Experience

Step into the shoes of a rough sleeper in Northampton with an immersive virtual reality experience. This project, produced by West Northamptonshire Council and One to One Development Trust, shares three narratives of homelessness, addiction, and recovery. This experience aims to deepen understanding of the complexities surrounding homelessness and challenges visitors to see beyond stereotypes.

Drama Performance: Stories of Hope

Streets of Change Virtual Reality Experience.

Attendees are invited to stay for a special matinee performance of Stories of Hope, a Christmas-themed production by the Northampton Hope Centre Drama Group. The performance will begin at 12:30 pm in the Holy Sepulchre Community Rooms.

Throughout the morning, visitors will have the chance to speak with Hope Centre staff, frontline team members, and volunteers who bring firsthand insights into the realities of winter on the streets. Attendees will also learn about the vital partnerships and services the Centre provides to assist the local community. This open event allows everyone to understand the risks faced by those who are homeless and the comprehensive support offered to help them through the winter season.

The Holy Sepulchre Church is within walking distance from The Mounts car park, making the event easily accessible. Attendees are welcome to drop in anytime during the open hours to engage with the artwork, meet the Hope Centre team, and experience the event’s various offerings.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 28 November 2024

Time: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Holy Sepulchre Church, Church Lane, Northampton, NN1 3NL

Drama Performance: 12:30 pm in the Community Rooms

For additional information, please contact:Northampton Hope [email protected]

Join us for a non alcholic mulled wine and mince pies at Holy Sepulchre Church on the 28th November to show your support for Northampton Hope Centre, experience powerful stories of resilience, and discover how you can make a difference this winter.