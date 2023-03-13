Northampton Gilbert & Sullivan Group returns to the stage with their 69th Anniversary Production: Ruddygore

Northampton Gilbert & Sullivan Group is delighted to be returning to the Royal Auditorium with their 69th anniversary production, Ruddygore. Ruddygore was Gilbert & Sullivan’s take on Victorian melodrama, bringing together ghosts, witches, curses, disguises, a wicked villain who tries to make off with the fair maiden, and of course love.

Ruddygore is once again directed by Leon Berger and follows the spooky goings-on in the peaceful Cornish fishing village of Rederring, where the painfully shy farmer, Robin Oakapple is trying to work up the courage to ask the beautiful Rose Maybud for her hand.

With the arrival of Robin’s foster brother, after 10 long years at sea, and his promise to help Robin with his shyness, all is set for the wedding of the year.

In rehearsal shot for Ruddygore 27th March to 1st April 2023

The sudden appearance of Sir Roderick Murgatroyd, the Bad Baronet of Ruddygore, in the village quickly puts pay to the festivities. The Baronets of Murgatroyd are cursed to commit at least one crime per day for life or face the painful consequences.

Things go from bad to worse, when Sir Roderick discovers the truth about the fate of his elder brother and, as a result, forces him to take up the mantle.

With a new Baronet in place, and much to the annoyance of the ancestral ghosts, it is down to the ancient picture gallery brought to life to haunt its owner, to ensure these duties are duly completed.

Will Robin and Rose get married? What is the Murgatroyd family secret? Who is the new Baronet of Ruddygore? And will the village Bridesmaids ever get to take part in a wedding? There is only one way to find out……

In rehearsal shot from Ruddygore 27th March to 1st April 2023

Combining the razor-sharp wit and satire of Gilbert and containing some of Sullivan’s best loved and memorable music, Director Leon Berger has restored Ruddygore, to its original glory, as it would have been seen at its premier in 1887, in what promises to be a ‘Ghosts high noon’ of a production.

Ruddygore will be performed at the Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton, NN11DP each evening from Monday 27th March to Saturday 1st April 2023, with a matinee performance on the Saturday.

Evening performances start at 19:30 with the matinee starting at 14:30

Simon Crask, Chairman, said: “Ruddygore remains one of my favourites of the canon, having been my introduction to performing with the group and to the wider world of Gilbert & Sullivan. It also remains a very popular part of the G&S canon, with professional productions planned in 2023.

Northampton Gilbert & Sullivan Group Production of Ruddygore 27th March to 1st April 2023

“This year we are thrilled that Leon Berger has returned as Director to bring his unique vision to this production, and thanks to Leon, the version of Ruddygore we are presenting, is as faithful to the original 1887 premier as we can be.

“Whilst remaining faithful to the original production, it hasn’t stopped us from wringing every possible ounce of humour from the script, whilst allowing the group to show off our combined singing ability.