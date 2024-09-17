Northampton gala dinner - Hosted by Revilo Twist Magic
This fundraising project is organised by Nissar, a gentleman living in Northampton. Born and brought up in Mulanje Mountain, Malawi.
The event host will be Revilo Twist, an award-winning magician and experienced event host.
Throughout the evening, you'll enjoy some close-up and parlour magic on the stage. You'll discover that the purpose of this event is to support eco-tourism and promote environmental education for the communities around Mulanje Mountain.
Then, have your socks blown off by comedian Pete Teckman as you enjoy local Malawian cuisine. The first part of the project led to a venture into football at the grassroots level - this is a way to sensitise the younger generation.
While learning how this ties into educating youth about environmental sustainability, you'll also enjoy luxury ice cream, candy floss, and popcorn!
You'll see how they educate the students and how they can contribute to tackling climate change, a global problem we all face. Meanwhile, the piano will provide a relaxing conclusion to dinner as we reflect on the achievements already made.
Over the past seven years, we have received donations of old football kits and footballs from Parklands Football Club and other contributors, these were then transported to the mountain.
We hope that raising awareness of these projects in Mulanje Malawi will promote environmental education, tourism and development in the communities of Mulanje Mountain.
