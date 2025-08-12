Northampton foster carers needed: Join Nexus Fostering open day in Ampthill, Bedfordshire

By Leanne Austin
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 08:33 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 10:12 BST
Children across Northampton urgently need to find foster families.placeholder image
Children across Northampton urgently need to find foster families.
Foster Carers needed across Northampton. Join us for our fostering open day event and learn how you can help children & young people across Northampton.

Join Us for Our Ampthill Office Open Day!

Most Popular

We’re opening our doors to celebrate the incredible world of fostering – and we’d love for you to be part of it!

Come along on Wednesday 10th September, 4–7pm at 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND, meet our friendly team, learn how fostering changes lives, and discover how you could get involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy light refreshments, inspiring conversations, and a warm welcome. Everyone’s invited – we can’t wait to see you there!

For more information visit - Ampthill Office Open Day Event - Wednesday 10th September | Nexus Fostering

Related topics:AmpthillNorthampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice