Northampton filmmakers bring local community together for up cycling documentary screening

By emily Key
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2025, 08:54 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
A small group of students about to graduate created an up-cycling documentary called ‘sewing stories’, a project filmed over the span of a year. A young local artist called Xen was the focus for the documentary and showcases him visiting small local businesses to collect scrap material in order to create a couture bag(blue bag).

This features the sustainable practices of small family owned businesses such as Lyon leathers,Passenger outfitters and Time-warp reclaim reuse.

The event was held on the 12th of October and has a real emphasis on bring the local northampton creatives together at the v&b bar. Over 80 people attended this event. It was very well received. It really worked to bring the community together and highlight Northamptons rich hold on sustainability, fashion and art.

The film will be released shortly for viewing on youtube to watch for this date, follow @sewingstoriesnn.

Credits for film:

Talent:

Xen (designer)

Lyon leathers

Passenger outfitters

Time warp reclaim reuse

Crew:

Director: Milly Springle

DOP: Daniel Elmer

Camera operator: Nat Teper

Producer/art director: Emily Key

Assistant Producer: Sofia Reyes

Assistant camera: Chen Xingyu

Sound editor: Qichao song/ Nat teper

Editor: Milly springle

Colour grade: Nat teper

BTS photos for event: Savina Yonashkova

Dan elmer, Nat teper, Milly springle and Emily key.

1. Contributed

Dan elmer, Nat teper, Milly springle and Emily key. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Director of photography watching documentary.

Xen making the bag.

Director of photography watching documentary. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Xen making the bag.

3. Contributed

Xen making the bag. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Xen greeting individuals coming to watch the documentary.

4. Contributed

Xen greeting individuals coming to watch the documentary. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
