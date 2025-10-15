Northampton filmmakers bring local community together for up cycling documentary screening

This features the sustainable practices of small family owned businesses such as Lyon leathers,Passenger outfitters and Time-warp reclaim reuse.
The event was held on the 12th of October and has a real emphasis on bring the local northampton creatives together at the v&b bar. Over 80 people attended this event. It was very well received. It really worked to bring the community together and highlight Northamptons rich hold on sustainability, fashion and art.
The film will be released shortly for viewing on youtube to watch for this date, follow @sewingstoriesnn.
Credits for film:
Talent:
Xen (designer)
Lyon leathers
Passenger outfitters
Time warp reclaim reuse
Crew:
Director: Milly Springle
DOP: Daniel Elmer
Camera operator: Nat Teper
Producer/art director: Emily Key
Assistant Producer: Sofia Reyes
Assistant camera: Chen Xingyu
Sound editor: Qichao song/ Nat teper
Editor: Milly springle
Colour grade: Nat teper
BTS photos for event: Savina Yonashkova