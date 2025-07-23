Northampton Film Festival issues call for Earlybird submissions

Filmmakers wanting to screen at the Northampton Film Festival (NFF) are invited to submit their films now, as the deadline for the festival’s Earlybird Rate is coming up on 1 August.

According to Becky Carrier, the Festival’s founder and director: “Submit your films now to take advantage of the best rates to be considered for NFF 2026. We'd love to see your shorts, your animations, your docs and dramas, your features, dance films, music videos, creative commercials, all sorts. We promise great venues, brilliant audiences (they always are!) and support to filmmakers. Why not read our reviews on FilmFreeway then submit?!”

The 2026 Festival will be held from Saturday 28th February - Sunday 8th March and will include creative career opportunities for local young people during National Careers week (1st – 7th March) and an awards ceremony on International Women’s Day at the Royal Theatre, Northampton.

Tyla Sharp, NFF director, says, “Now in its fifth year, Northampton Film Festival is gearing up for its biggest and boldest edition yet, packed with passion, red carpet moments, and a serious commitment to celebrating outstanding work across the UK. Join us in 2026 for an unforgettable festival experience.”

See your film on the big screen

Changes to the upcoming festival include a special short film animation category; extending the 16yrs and Under category to 18yrs and Under; and there is now no upper age limit to the New Filmmaker category.

There will also be additional commendations for Best Northamptonshire Films across the festival as well as Best Films which fit NFF’s Rebels and Revolutionaries, Misfits and Mavericks, Creatives and Changemakers philosophy and come from under-represented groups (as defined by the British Film Institute).

All shortlisted films are screened and filmmakers get two free tickets to that screening, plus two free tickets to the closing awards ceremony.

To submit your films please visit FilmFreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/NorthamptonFilmFestivalUK