Northampton Film Festival invites you to conjure up a new Northampton this weekend

Northampton Film Festival (NFF) is creating an animated film to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton and they are inviting the Northampton public to get involved.

Over July and August, NFF is running a series of free activities from their space The Creative Place on Northampton Market Square, starting with an opportunity at their Northants Makers Market on Saturday 5th July.

Between 11am and 4pm during the 5th July market, the public are invited to meet some of the animators involved in the project, to sketch elements for the opening scenes and add their thoughts to our Great Fire wall. For children, there will also be a Great Fire Wizard with his bubbling cauldron who will be on hand to help them write and cast spells to conjure up a new Northampton from the ashes of the Great Fire.

Becky Carrier, Director of NFF, says, “We hope people, young and old, will come down to the Northants Makers Market to think about the unique essence of Northampton, and consider, if we had the opportunity to reimagine our town like they did after the Great Fire, what would we want for a Northampton of the future. We say Northampton is a town of Rebels and Revolutionaries, Misfits and Mavericks, Creatives and Changemakers so my spell would probably be a pinch of rebel energy, a cup of rainbow paint and a bucketload of community spirit.”

The Makers Market and Great Fire activity can be found outside The Creative Place

The spells that people create will be turned into animations to be used in the finished film, which will premiere on Northampton Market Square at the Makers Market on the 20th September. The film will also include a brief history of the fire and voices from local residents.

The project has been supported by CLICK Arts Foundation and West Northamptonshire Council, and will also include other free opportunities to take part in animation workshops and masterclasses with animation professionals.

Everyone is invited to visit the Northants Makers Market on Saturday 5th July between 11am and 4pm. More details of the traders and other activities can be found here Events Schedule | Northampton Film Festival and The Creative Place

Anyone wanting to be kept up to date with future NFF opportunities, including the animated film, can sign up to the mailing list here Sign up to Northampton Film Festival's mailing list here