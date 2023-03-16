Northampton Express Bowls Club 2023 Open Day offers free bowls game for potential new players

Northampton Express Bowls Club who are based at the Duston Sports Centre, Coltswold Avenue, Duston, Northampton NN5 6EX are hosting an open day at their bowling green.

This is due to commence at 10:00am and will run until 16:00 where we are inviting anyone interested to come and give the game of Bowls a try, free of charge. Bowls is suitable for everyone, regardless of age and ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is an excellent opportunity to come and try the game of bowls free of charge and to see what the club has to offer. We do please ask that flat soled shoes like trainers are worn but this can be done in just socks, weather dependent of course. All required equipment will be provided with child protection officer approved coaches on hand to assist.

Free of charge open day, available to all. No need to book.

There is no need to book. We look forward to seeing lots of people at the green throughout the day.

The club has a junior section, ladies section and mens section section and hosts a variety of open and mixed competitions as well as mixed fixtures against other Northamptonshire based Bowls Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowls offers the opportunity of companionship and we have a range of memberships available from social membership through to junior (Under 18) and full playing memberships. The club hosts a range of social events throughout the year which include Race Nights and Quiz evenings amongst others.

We host competition days which include BBQ's and fun and games and have plans to host Gala days.

We even organise an annual week long Bowls Tour to various locations around the east and south coasts. Ideal for people on their own, for couples and even for families of Bowlers or members.

The outdoor season runs from the beginning of May through to September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of achievements the club has a host of members that include County Competition Winners, National Competition Winners, County Players, England Under 25 Internationals and England Trialists.

The green includes changing facilities and excellent floodlights set in beautiful surroundings which are looked after by club members.

Toilet facilities, bar services, catering facilities and free parking are all available to the Bowls Club through Duston Sports Centre.

Please see the club website www.northamptonexpress.com for additional information regarding the Bowling Club and its involvement in the County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad