Northampton County Beer Festival returns to Becket’s Park...here's everything you need to know

The annual festival, which is supported by Northampton Town Council and the Campaign for Real Ales (CAMRA), features over 140 different beers, bitters, ales and stouts from 13 Northamptonshire cask brewers and 22 guest brewers from across the country.

Local favourites including Great Oakley, Nene Valley, Potbelly and Roman Way will pour pints ranging from the ‘Tiffield Thunderbolt’ to the ‘Black Fire Stout,’ while Northampton’s own Phipps NBC will bring out their rare release ‘Stingo Number 10’ 9.5% strong ale, described as a tipple for the ‘fearless aficionado.’

Alongside the traditional beers, there will be a cider tent serving up 40 different ciders from Northamptonshire and beyond, a spirit and prosecco bar selling Warners and Phipps gins, plus alcohol free drinks, to ensure that all tastes are catered for.

Drinkers enjoying a pint at the Northampton County Beer Festival

Councillor Keith Holland-Delamere, Deputy-Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “The beer festival is a really popular fixture in the town’s event calendar and we are delighted to support it for a second year running.

“It’s a showcase of the fantastic selection of independent breweries we have in Northamptonshire and a chance to try beers made by breweries from as far afield as Somerset, Staffordshire, Manchester and Yorkshire.”

Other highlights of the festival will see Northampton’s original Craft Beer Bottleshop and Bar, Beer Guerrilla, doing first pours of their Festival Juice IPA, their self-named Birthday Juice 7 IPA and ‘London Black Independent Nitro Porter,’ described an English take on Guinness.

Visitors will be entertained by a range of bands and artists from 2pm until 10.30pm on Friday and from midday until 10.30pm on the Saturday, including the T-Bone Afrika All Stars, The2tones Ska Band, the Northampton Male Voice Choir, Boss & The Hoggs and Grove Cartell.