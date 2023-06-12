Northampton Concert Band to perform 'Bandstand Bonanza' at Holy Cross, Pattishall, 7.30pm, Saturday, 1st July.

A little about the band. Northampton Concert Band was founded in 1919, by ex-service musicians, with a membership of about 20. These days membership of 60 includes ex-service bandsmen, music graduates and enthusiastic amateurs. The instruments played vary from the smallest piccolo to the largest tuba.