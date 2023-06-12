Northampton Concert Band to perform 'Bandstand Bonanza' at Holy Cross, Pattishall, 7.30pm, Saturday, 1st July.
A little about the band. Northampton Concert Band was founded in 1919, by ex-service musicians, with a membership of about 20. These days membership of 60 includes ex-service bandsmen, music graduates and enthusiastic amateurs. The instruments played vary from the smallest piccolo to the largest tuba.
The Band will be performing at Abington Park Bandstand, 2-5pm, Sunday, 25th June. This concert is open air and free of charge. Bring your picnics, rugs, chairs, hats & ice-cream money.
The following weekend the band are performing at Holy Cross, Patishall, 7.30pm, Saturday, 1st July. The title of the concert is 'Bandstand Bonanza'.
Tickets are available online from Ticket Source. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/northampton-concert-band Adult £10, child £5.
The programme will include rousing marches, favourite film, television and radio themes and popular songs.
You know you want to hear a full symphonic wind band playing ‘The Archers’ theme tune. It sounds fabulous.
Additionally, this venue provides excellent refreshments.
