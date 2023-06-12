News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Concert Band to perform 'Bandstand Bonanza' at Holy Cross, Pattishall, 7.30pm, Saturday, 1st July.

A little about the band. Northampton Concert Band was founded in 1919, by ex-service musicians, with a membership of about 20. These days membership of 60 includes ex-service bandsmen, music graduates and enthusiastic amateurs. The instruments played vary from the smallest piccolo to the largest tuba.
By Anna-Louise LangtonContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST

The Band will be performing at Abington Park Bandstand, 2-5pm, Sunday, 25th June. This concert is open air and free of charge. Bring your picnics, rugs, chairs, hats & ice-cream money.

The following weekend the band are performing at Holy Cross, Patishall, 7.30pm, Saturday, 1st July. The title of the concert is 'Bandstand Bonanza'.

Tickets are available online from Ticket Source. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/northampton-concert-band Adult £10, child £5.

The programme will include rousing marches, favourite film, television and radio themes and popular songs.

You know you want to hear a full symphonic wind band playing ‘The Archers’ theme tune. It sounds fabulous.

Additionally, this venue provides excellent refreshments.

Northampton Concert Band

1. UGC-Image-65857

Northampton Concert Band Photo: Submitted

Musical Director

2. UGC-Image-65849

Musical Director Photo: Submitted

The clarinet section

3. UGC-Image-65850

The clarinet section Photo: Submitted

More clarinets and some percussion

4. UGC-Image-65852

More clarinets and some percussion Photo: Submitted

