News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Northampton Complaints Choir to perform this weekend at Northampton Central Library

The choir will perform at Northampton Central Library this Sunday, part of NN Contemporary Art’s Sensing Place programme
By Sophie StottContributor
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read

On Sunday 2nd July at 3.30pm, NN Contemporary Art will present the inaugural performance from the Northampton Complaints Choir at the Carnegie Room, Northampton Central Library.

Over a number of weekends, local community members have worked with experimental choral collective Musarc oto explore the art of complaining collectively, becoming a 'pop up choir' and working together to create a songbook ‘manifesto’ for the town that can be performed for years to come. Subverting the usual process of community consultation where the opinions of the public can feel marginalised, the project puts local people’s complaints front and centre, using the idea of a chorus to provide a political, social and cultural commentary on life in Northampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commissioned in the run-up to the opening of 24 Guildhall Road, Northampton’s major new five-storey cultural hub, which is set to open to the public in 2024, the Sensing Place programme platforms some of the ways that contemporary artists and communities can work together to explore radical approaches to placemaking. Bringing leading artists RESOLVE Collective and Musarc to Northampton for the first time, the weekend will also feature a sculptural parade through the town centre on Friday evening.

Musarc, The End of the World Service, 2022, ItalyMusarc, The End of the World Service, 2022, Italy
Musarc, The End of the World Service, 2022, Italy
Most Popular

Find out more at http:/www.nncontemporaryart.org

Register for a free ticket to the performance: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-northampton-complaints-choir-open-song-performance-tickets-664510949137