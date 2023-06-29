Northampton Complaints Choir to perform this weekend at Northampton Central Library

On Sunday 2nd July at 3.30pm, NN Contemporary Art will present the inaugural performance from the Northampton Complaints Choir at the Carnegie Room, Northampton Central Library.

Over a number of weekends, local community members have worked with experimental choral collective Musarc oto explore the art of complaining collectively, becoming a 'pop up choir' and working together to create a songbook ‘manifesto’ for the town that can be performed for years to come. Subverting the usual process of community consultation where the opinions of the public can feel marginalised, the project puts local people’s complaints front and centre, using the idea of a chorus to provide a political, social and cultural commentary on life in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commissioned in the run-up to the opening of 24 Guildhall Road, Northampton’s major new five-storey cultural hub, which is set to open to the public in 2024, the Sensing Place programme platforms some of the ways that contemporary artists and communities can work together to explore radical approaches to placemaking. Bringing leading artists RESOLVE Collective and Musarc to Northampton for the first time, the weekend will also feature a sculptural parade through the town centre on Friday evening.

Musarc, The End of the World Service, 2022, Italy

Find out more at http:/www.nncontemporaryart.org